Intragastric Balloon Market: Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:46:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- the global intragastric balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is anticipated
The report titled "Intragastric Balloon Market: GlobalDemand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global intragastric balloon marketin terms of market segmentation by product type, by filling material, by end user and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.
The global intragastric balloon market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.The market is observing a robust growth on the back of notable features of intragastric balloon in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.
The procedure ensures safety and effective weight management with rare chances of side effects. This can be attributed to the increased commercial availability of the product and the advantage of providing safety through blue dye in urine that will alert the patient, in case the balloon ruptures. Additionally, the procedure is less expensive as compared to other surgical methods. These factors are estimated to significantly support the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1431
On the basis of regional analysis, the global intragastric balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is anticipated to show a significant growth over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific on the back of high prevalence of obesity in these regions.
Minimally Invasive Technique
The intragastric balloon is implanted through a 30-minute minimally invasive endoscopic procedure while the patient is under a mild anesthesia. Since the procedure is less time consuming and performed without any incision, it is projected to positively impact the growth of the market.
However, side effects associated with the use of intragastric balloonssuch as, nausea, pain, vomiting, stomach cramps, reflux along with indigestion, flatulence, bloating and diarrheaare expected to operate as restraining factors to the growth of global intragastric balloon market over the forecast period.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:https://www.researchnester.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-id-1431
About Research Nester
Research Nester is a one-stop service provider, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives to make wise decisions for their future investment and expansion by providing them qualitative market insights and strategies while avoiding future uncertainties. We believe in honesty and sheer hard work that we trust is reflected in our work ethics. Our vision is not just limited to gain the trust of our clients but also to be equally respected by our employees and being appreciated by the competitors.
For more information, please contact:AJ Daniel
Research Nester
Email: info@researchnester.com
Tel: +1-6465869123
The post Intragastric Balloon Market: Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2027 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.