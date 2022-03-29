Intragastric Balloon Market: Global Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:46:37 / Comserve Inc. / -- the global intragastric balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is anticipated



The report titled "Intragastric Balloon Market: GlobalDemand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global intragastric balloon marketin terms of market segmentation by product type, by filling material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global intragastric balloon market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 18% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.The market is observing a robust growth on the back of notable features of intragastric balloon in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure.

The procedure ensures safety and effective weight management with rare chances of side effects. This can be attributed to the increased commercial availability of the product and the advantage of providing safety through blue dye in urine that will alert the patient, in case the balloon ruptures. Additionally, the procedure is less expensive as compared to other surgical methods. These factors are estimated to significantly support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global intragastric balloon market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America region is anticipated to show a significant growth over the forecast period followed by Asia Pacific on the back of high prevalence of obesity in these regions.

Minimally Invasive Technique

The intragastric balloon is implanted through a 30-minute minimally invasive endoscopic procedure while the patient is under a mild anesthesia. Since the procedure is less time consuming and performed without any incision, it is projected to positively impact the growth of the market.

However, side effects associated with the use of intragastric balloonssuch as, nausea, pain, vomiting, stomach cramps, reflux along with indigestion, flatulence, bloating and diarrheaare expected to operate as restraining factors to the growth of global intragastric balloon market over the forecast period.

