Wearable Payment Device Market- Overview by Manufactures, Business Analysis, Opportunity, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2028

Research Nester released a report titled "Wearable Payment Device Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the wearable payment device market in terms of market segmentation by application, by device, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Upon the outbreak of COVID-19, governments across the world have been recommending their citizens to use contactless payment systems in order to prevent the risk of infection. Additionally, people find wearable payment technology more convenient as it gives a hands free payment experience. Owing to these factors, the market size of the wearable payment device market is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the period 2020-2028. The market is segmented by device into smart watches, wrist bands and smart rings, out of which, the smart watch segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate on the back of their compatibility with smartphones and newer models being launched frequently.

On the basis of regional analysis, the wearable payment device market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region out of which, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of factors such as growing use of sophisticated technology for business development, rapidly growing digital payment space and increasing investment in wearable payment device system. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest CAGR owing to increasing investment in wearable payment device technology and rising smart watch sales in the region.

Rising Smart Watch Sales to Boost the Market Growth

Rising smart watch sales along with other wearable devices is a major factor which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the technology, intense competition and limited battery life of the devices are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the Wearable payment device market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global wearable payment device market which includes company profiling of American Express AXP, Barclays PLC BARC, Apple Inc. AAPL, Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), LG Electronics Inc. (KRX:066570), Xiaomi (HKG:1810), Huawei, Fossil Group Inc. FOSL, Goqii and Garmin Ltd. GRMN.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global wearable payment device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

