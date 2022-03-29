Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast,

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:21:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia Pacific region is also expected to have a substantial market share on the back of increasing awareness among people regarding chromosomal abnormalities, advanced maternal age and rapidly growing healthcare sector.



Recent report Published by Research Nester titled "Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers the detailed overview of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by test type, by method, by application, by end user and by regions

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market can be segmented on the basis of product type, test type, method, application, end user and regions. Based on product type, it is sub-segmented into consumables, disposables, assay kits & reagents, next-generation sequencing system, PCR instruments, ultrasound devices, microarrays and others; test type into MaterniT21 PLUS, NIFTY, harmony test, PrenaTest, panorama test, verifi, and others. On the basis of method, it is sub-segmented into cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests, biochemical screening tests, ultrasound detection & fetal cells in maternal plasma tests. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into microdeletion detection, trisomy detection & others.

On the basis of end user, it is sub-segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. MaterniT21 PLUS is expected to lead the test type segment during the forecast period. The non-invasive prenatal testing industries across the globe are focusing on helping doctors to detect genetic abnormalities in the early stage which is further estimated to boost the growth of the market.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 17.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Increasing incidence rate of Down's syndrome coupled with rising number of women opting for late pregnancy are some of the major factors which are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Further, growing preference for non-invasive techniques coupled with increasing technological advancements are expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regionally, global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global non-invasive prenatal testing market on account of increasing incidence of chromosomal abnormalities, growing technological developments, rising healthcare expenditure along with growing rate of late pregnancy.

Growing Rate of Women opting for Late Pregnancies to Augment the Market Growth

Many women are becoming first time mothers at the age of 35 or older. Most of the child births take place in women between the ages of 30 and 40. The rising number of women opting for late pregnancy coupled with growing incidence of Down's syndrome are the major factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, strict regulations enforced by the government such as following of specific norms for delivering quality medical devices and to maintain appropriate accuracy are expected to restraint the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market which includes company profiling of key companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., E Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Berry Genomics Co. Ltd., Illumina Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and other prominent players.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

