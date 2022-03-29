Hydrogenated Starch Market- Overview by Manufactures, Business Analysis, Opportunity, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:28:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key players; Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company ADM, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated INGR, Cargill, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc



Research Nester released a report titled "Hydrogenated Starch Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global hydrogenated starch market in terms of market segmentation by form, type, application, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Hydrogenated starch is a mixture of several polyhydric alcohols and is widely used as an artificial sweetener in bakery and confectionery products. Owing to the rise in health issues and increasing intake of unhealthy food products along with the immense usage of hydrogenated starch as a result of its low glycaemic index, the hydrogenated starch market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by end user into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics and others. On the basis of end user, the segment for food & beverages is anticipated to hold the leading share in the hydrogenated starch market. This can be attributed to enormous increase in consumption of confectionaries, desserts, ice creams, bakery and dairy products, chocolates in recent years.

Based on the regional analysis, the hydrogenated starch market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is predicted to hold the largest share on account of the increasing demand of hydrogenated starch by the large number of diabetic and obese people in this region, as well as for the presence of leading market players in the region.

Changing Eating Pattern and Prevailing Lifestyle Related Health Disorders To Boost The Market Growth

According to the National Diabetes Statistics Report 2020 published by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among the US population overall, 34.1 million adults aged 18 years or older had diabetes.

Increased awareness of obesity and diabetes related health issues has resulted in greater use of sugar substitutes in food and pharmaceutical industry. This has resulted a rise in number of calorie-conscious people cutting down their consumption of normal sugar which has further led to high demand of hydrogenated starch. Additionally, growing consumption of bakery and confectionery products is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. However, minor side-effects and presence of alternatives over hydrogenated starch is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hydrogenated starch market which includes company profiling of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company ADM, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Incorporated INGR, Cargill, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hayashibara Co. Ltd., Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd. and Brownricesyrups. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hydrogenated starch market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

