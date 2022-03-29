Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market- Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:25:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028.



Research Nester published a report titled "Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market in terms of market segmentation by type, product, method, application, end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification are termed as a method of molecular biology techniques such as the sequencing, cloning, polymerase chain reaction, etcetera which are widely used in various verticals such as life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics, and forensics. This technique is widely used in targeted purposes in research life science research, genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics, forensics, and recombinant technology methods. The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented by product into kit, reagent and instrument, out of which, the kit segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of the low cost and easy usage of kits in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning.

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. Growing developments in genetic engineering techniques, increasing applications of genetic engineering techniques for cell isolation processes, growing use of nucleic acid-based tests in diagnosis, need for the study of different RNA extraction techniques that are applicable for different biological processes and the rising applications of these techniques in various fields such as genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, and molecular diagnostics, and government funding in R&Ds are some of the factors anticipated to support the development of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.

Based on geographically, the globalnucleic acid isolation and purification market are segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market owing to the increasing application of nucleic acid isolation in food processing, agriculture, and environmental testing.

Growing Concern for the Prevalence of Several Infectious Diseases

The increasing concern for the spread of infectious diseases worldwide, such as cancer, several genetic disorders and other neglected tropical diseases, which requires isolation of the genetic information, i.e. DNA and RNA, for processing nucleic acid-based diagnostics, coupled with the advancements in the search for several next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and for advanced research in genetic engineering studyare anticipated to drive the globalnucleic acid isolation and purificationmarket over the forecast period.

However, low market penetration for the purification procedures and the isolation of automated nucleic acid in the developing countries are expected to operate as a key restraint factor to the growth of nucleic acid isolation and purification market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the globalnucleic acid isolation and purification market which includes company profiling of Agilent Technologies Inc. A, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. BIO, Beckman Coulter BEC, Illumina Inc. ILMN, Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, Takara Bio Inc 4974, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC SIALand Labome.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

