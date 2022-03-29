Interactive Kiosks Market- Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:20:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; Olea Kiosks Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., NCR Corporation NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. DBD, ZEBRA Technologies Corp.



Research Nester released a report titled "Interactive Kiosks Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global interactive kiosks market in terms of market segmentation by offering, panel size, type, location, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Interactive kiosk is a user-friendly computer terminal designed for public use that enables transactions and provides information access. Owing to the increasing adoption of touch screen devices and rising demand for self-service machines along with the advanced in-store retail customer experience, the interactive kiosks market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by end user into BFSI, transportation, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment, out of which, the segment for retail is anticipated to hold the leading share in the interactive kiosks market. This can be attributed to provision of better services and sharing of in-store product information as well as promotional displays of the products to attract the attention of customers.

Based on the regional analysis, the interactive kiosks market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is predicted to hold the leading share in the market on account of increasing focus on customer service and satisfaction in retail, entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare industries in this region, as well as for the presence of leading market players.

Rising Inclination Towards Self-Service Systems and Touch Screen Devices to Boost the Market Growth

Growing customer expectations and preferences for personalized and effective service delivery across various verticals including retail, entertainment, healthcare, finance, and travel industries combined with the ability of innovative technology in engaging customers is expected to propel the growth of interactive kiosks market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones and touch screen technology devices by customers to enhance customized experience and to access specific information in an efficient way is anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding high initial cost of interactive kiosks and rising cyber frauds cases is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global interactive kiosks market which includes company profiling of Olea Kiosks Inc., KIOSK Information Systems, Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., NCR Corporation NCR, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. DBD, ZEBRA Technologies Corp. ZBRA, Embross, Meridian Kiosks LLC, REDYREF Interactive Kiosks and Sennco Solutions, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global interactive kiosks marketthat will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

