Turner Syndrome Drug Market- Overview by Manufactures, Business Analysis, Opportunity, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:21:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global turner syndrome drug market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period
Research Nester published a report titled "Turner Syndrome Drug Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers a detailed overview of the turner syndrome drug market in terms of market segmentation by type, drug type, therapy type and by end-user.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.
Turner syndrome is one of the rare chromosomal disorders condition diagnosed in the female population and occurs when one of the X chromosomes is partially or completely missing where affected female's experience a variety of symptoms like the webbed neck, a low hairline at the neck's back, lymphedema and short stature. The syndrome can be detected early including prenatally, infancy, or in early childhood, and require lifelong medical treatment for several complications that can arise due to syndrome. Factors such as rising patient population, and growing biotechnology sector are estimated to drive the market over the forecast period i.e., 2020-2028. In the statistics by the National Library of Medicine in 2017, about 1 in every 2500 new-born girls, around the globe, were diagnosed with turner syndrome.
The global turner syndrome drug market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR during the forecast period. An increment of FDA approval for the treatment of the diseases along with the increasing awareness of women's health is expected to propel the growth of the market. In the statistics by the World Bank, the female population increased from 3.6 billion in 2014 to 3.68 billion in 2016.
Geographically, the global turner syndrome drug market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to holds the largest share of global turner drug market on account of the adoption of new technologies, existence developed economies and huge patient population, and Europe holds the second-largest share in the market on account of rising research and development in the healthcare sector.
Rising Awareness And Concerns For The Health of Women
Increasing awareness amongst the individuals for the health diseases and therefore the need for treatment for such diseases, especially amongst the women for treatment of the diseases, such as prenatal genetic testing, coupled with the increase in investments for research and developments are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global turner syndrome drug market in the coming years.
However, factors like high annual treatment cost along with its related side-effects like vomiting, carpal tunnel syndrome, insulin resistance/high blood sugar, worsening of scoliosis, and others are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of turner syndrome drug market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Turner Syndrome Drug Market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc. PFE, Novartis AG NOVN, Bausch Healthcare BHC, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. JNJ, Eli Lilly and Company LLY, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. RO, Abbott Laboratories ABT, Merck & Co. MRK, Sanofi SAN, GlaxoSmithKline GSK.
The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the turner syndrome drug market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
