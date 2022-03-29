Enterprise Server Market- Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast To 2025

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:10:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global enterprise server market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Enterprise Server Market - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

Increasing adoption of enterprise servers amongst organizations backed by the rising advancements in the server technologies, such as virtualization, flash storage and others, is also raising the need amongst the manufacturers of enterprise servers to significantly increase their production of the equipment. Decreasing flash storage prices on account of rapid advancements in technology, growing use of server virtualization and server consolidation ad the growing adoption of cloud technology, such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global enterprise server market.

The global enterprise server market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025. The market is thriving owing to the growing adoption of enterprise servers by several end user industries, growing government initiatives to promote digitalization, increasing investments in advanced networks and IT infrastructure by organizations worldwide and the emerging server technologies. The market is further expected to grow up to USD 139,996 million by the end of 2025 from a value of USD 76,480 million in the year 2019. Moreover, the market is further anticipated to gain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 56,172.0 million by growing at 1.67x during the forecast period and also gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 7344.0 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

The global enterprise server market is segmented by operating system into Unix, Linux, Windows, z/OS, i5/OS and others. Among these segments, the Windows segment registered the largest market share of 70.0% in the year 2019 and anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. The segment is further expected to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 5,325.2 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year. The availability of advanced security features for administration purposes and the ability to detect malicious behaviour are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Geographically, the global enterprise server market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America registered the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 on the back of increasing adoption of the advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, big data and virtualization among others. The market in the region is further anticipated to gain an incremental $ opportunity of USD 2413.1 million in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year.

However, concerns for the inclination of organizations towards cloud-based services from on-premises and the high installation cost of enterprise servers are some of the factors anticipated to limit the market growth.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global enterprise server market, which includes profiling of Toshiba Corporation 6502, Oracle ORCL, Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, Lenovo (HKG: 0992), Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Inspur International Co., Ltd (HKG: 0596), Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI, Inventec Corporation (TPE: 2356), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP HPE, and NEC Corporation 6701.

