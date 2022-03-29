Europe Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size, Growth, Trends and Global Segments Analysis Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:05:13 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Paints and Coatings Additives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Europe paints and coatings additives market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. Increasing demand for environment-friendly products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



- Environmental impacts and regulations, and presence of low-quality substitute are likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Development of environment-friendly and advanced additives is expected to create opportunities for the market growth in the future.

- Germany is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market



- The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

- Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

- In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

- The increasing demand for decorative coatings in houses, for greater aesthetics, is estimated to boost the demand for paint and coating additives in architectural coatings at a significant rate in the next few years.

- Thus, the demand for paints and coatings is increasing, in turn having a direct impact on the additives market.



Germany to Dominate the Market



- The economic growth of the country is affected by the factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports, and tariff disputes triggered by the US government. However, the country is expected to rise from such fluctuations in economic performance over the forecast period.

- According to industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020, which is expected to boost the construction sector. The non-residential and commercial buildings in the country are expected to witness significant growth prospects during the forecast period. The growth is supported by lower interest rates, increase in real disposable incomes, and numerous investments by the European Union and the German Government.

- It is also expected that Germany may spend more on the public infrastructure, and an increase in investments through public-private partnerships at the municipal level.

- The sales/registrations of new vehicles are increasing steadily in the country with improvement in the economy reflecting consumer confidence. This is expected to provide stable contribution to the paints & coatings from the automotive sector.

- Owing to all these factors, the demand for paints & coatings in the region increases. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for coating additives during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe paints and coatings additives market is partially consolidated. Key players in the market include Altana, Ashland, Dow, ELEMENTIS PLC, and Solvay, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

4.1.2 Strong Growth in Emerging Markets because of Booming Construction Activity

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Impacts and Regulations

4.2.2 Presence of Low Quality Substitute

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

