Architectural Coatings Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:05:33 / Comserve Inc. / -- Architectural Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The architectural coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing housing construction activities in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. Rise in raw material prices is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.



- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, during the forecast period.

- Accelerating demand for eco-friendly coatings is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112164



Key Market Trends



Rising Demand from Residential Construction



- Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector, for both exterior and interior applications. Modern advances in paint technology, specifically in the acrylic formulations, have offered a wide range of weatherproof coatings.

- Paints and coatings are applied on the exterior of the house to not only increase its aesthetic appeal, but also to protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

- However, moisture causes problems for paint. Dew, rain, snow, and ice on the outside, or vapor and moisture buildup from the inside, can cause problems with exterior paint. When moisture penetrates the paint, blisters can form, and the paint may peel. Moisture blisters, unlike temperature blisters, go through all coats of paints down to the wood.

- Additionally, paints and coatings are also used in interiors of houses to add colors, or for decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and the room that they are used on.

- For example, due to the moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability, in order to keep them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. Thus, these types of paints are used in bathrooms.

- The aforementioned factors have been boosting the demand for architectural coatings, in the recent times.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Demand



- In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to witness the highest growth in construction activities, followed by India.

- In China, the government spending has been increasing, in order to construct affordable housing facilities, to cater to the housing demand.

- Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulted in a significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112164



- In India, the infrastructure sector has become one of the major focus areas for the government. The government aims to boost the construction of buildings in the country and has decided to come up with a single window clearance facility, in order to provide speedy approvals of the construction projects.

- Japan is keen to invest in overseas infrastructure projects, rather than in its own country, as the country is more interested in reaping the profits of using its technology in other countries, like India. Internally, Japan's architectural and infrastructural industry has matured, thus making it a less prospective country for paints and coatings.

- Therefore, the growing residential and commercial construction activities in the region are expected to drive the market for architectural coatings in Asia-Pacific, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The architectural coatings market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Rising Demand from Building and Construction in North America

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rise in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> Architectural Coatings Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Architectural Coatings Market Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast Report 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.