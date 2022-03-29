North America Paints and Coatings Additives Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:03:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Paints and Coatings Additives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The North America paints and coatings additives market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. Increasing demand for environment-friendly products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



- Environmental impacts and regulations, and presence of low-quality substitute are likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Development of environment-friendly and advanced additives is expected to create opportunities for the market growth in the future.

- United States is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112155



Key Market Trends



Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market



- The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

- Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

- In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

- The increasing demand for decorative coatings in houses, for greater aesthetics, is estimated to boost the demand for paint and coating additives in architectural coatings at a significant rate in the next few years.

- Thus, the demand for paints and coatings is increasing, in turn having a direct impact on the additives market.



United States to Dominate the Market



- The United States is the second-largest producer of paints and coatings globally, after China. Growing infrastructure in the United States, which is one of the major consumers of architectural coatings, is driving the market.

- The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

- The US residential sector's growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112155



- Some of the upcoming projects that are in the pipeline for the construction sector to boom in the country are:

- City officials in San Francisco recently unveiled designs for the South San Francisco Civic Center campus. It will include a new library, a parks and recreation center, and new City Council chambers. The budget for the project is estimated to be at USD 210 million.

- Owing to all these factors, the demand for paints & coatings in the region increases. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for coating additives during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The North America paints and coatings additives market is partially consolidated. Key players in the market include Altana, Ashland, Dow, ELEMENTIS PLC, and Solvay, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Impacts and Regulations

4.2.2 Presence of low quality substitute

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> North America Paints and Coatings Additives Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post North America Paints and Coatings Additives Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.