Copper Stranded Wire Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor Forecast 2022-2031

The copper stranded wire market is projected to register a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period



There is a huge fall in the revenue of the construction industry, due to the covid-19 outbreak. The market suffered a lot due to the restrictions and lockdowns in most parts of the world. In China, by March 2020 end, construction work resumed on 90% of 11,000 key projects, according to reports by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). However, the shortage of labor, transportation, and supply of raw materials continues to be an issue. The slowdown in the construction industry has a key role in making the demand growth harder to achieve for copper stranded wire in 2020. The building construction in the APAC region is expected to witness a period of negative/low growth over the next two years driven by economic downturn triggered due to the current outbreak. Especially, the commercial construction industry in Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing a great dip as of present condition.

United States represents one of the largest construction industries in the world. The construction investments in the country have been decreasing due to rapidly growing cases. The construction spending in the country decreased from USD 1,436.73 billion in March 2020 to USD 1,364.57 billion in July 2020. Additionally, the construction of hotels is expected to dip by 1% in 2020 and 0.7% in 2021. As copper-stranded wires are used in the reduction of vibrations in the construction the demand for copper-stranded wires has declined. Similarly, the demand for copper stranded wires were also negatively affected in other end-user indudtries like transportaion, electronics, etc. However, the market growth is expected to recover in 2021 with the uplift of lockdown and resumed work in many end-user industries.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from the Construction Industry



- Copper-stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial levels. One of the major end-users of the copper-stranded market is the construction industry.

- According to a study by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction industry is expected to reach USD 8 trillion by 2030, primarily driven by China, India, and the United States region.

- Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries. In India, the government has initiated projects such as 100 smart cities and ‘Housing for All by 2022' which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

- In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor to the market demand for copper stranded wires.

- According to Department for promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), FDIs in the construction development sector and Infrastructure stood at USD 25.78 billion and USD 17.22 billion respectively between April 2020 and September of 2020, in India.

- Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

- Therefore, the growing investments are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market during the forecast period. China is a huge contributor as it has been one of the leading investors in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.

- In 2018, China also invested around USD 274 billion on 3,485 infrastructure projects for next 15 years, across the world. This growing investment in infrastructure is likely to boost the demand for copper-stranded wire, during the forecast period.

- India is one of the major electronics manufacturers and the electronics market has stood at USD 215 billion in 2019 in India. The maket is anticipated to witness fast growth in the country which will further drive the copper-stranded wire market.

- China is the world's largest automotive producer. However, since 2018, the country has been witnessing decline in the automotive production. In 2018, the country recorded a decline of 4.16% in vehicle production, followed by 7.5% in 2019. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China's trade war with the United States. In 2019, the country also recorded decline of 8.2% in domestic automotive sales.

- In 2020, COVID-19 had even downsized the demand for the automobiles in China. In addition, automotive demand from international market also declined due to restricted trade to curb the spread of coronavirus. Hence, such factors have negatively impacted the domestic vehicle production in the country during 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The copper stranded wire market is partially fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include Prysmian Group, Alan Wire Company, Nexans, alfanar Group, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

