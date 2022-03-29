Helicopter Avionics Market- Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:03:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for helicopter avionics is anticipated to record a notable CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2028



Research Nester published a report titled "Helicopter avionics market- Global Demand Analysis and Opportunity Outlook 2020-2028" which delivers detailed overview of the helicopter avionics market in terms of market segmentation by engine type, by system type, by helicopter type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The market for helicopter avionics is anticipated to record a notable CAGR of around 9.5% over the forecast period 2020-2028. The expanding operational capacity of helicopters along with the need for upgradation of avionic systems regularly to ensure the safety of helicopter crew and passengers is estimated to drive the market growth. In addition, these avionic systems provide analytical data through auto ground collision avoidance system and synthetic vision systems, which will further accelerate the market growth. Based on system type, the market is segmented into communication systems, navigation & surveillance system, flight management system, health monitoring system and hardware & emergency system, out of which, hardware & emergency system is estimated to account for the leading share on the back of rising concerns for passenger's safety along with the functions related to hardware system. These functions provide data and information with the help of human interface to determine the route, primary navigation and trajectory of the helicopter. These factors are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, the market for helicopter avionics is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The helicopter avionics market in North America is estimated to witness highest growth rate on the account of increasing demand for helicopters along with the focus of manufacturers on lightweight and fuel efficiency of control systems in operations. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market on the back of development in helicopter avionics along with the presence of emerging economies such as India, China and Japan for the development of other related systems.

Rising Maintenance Operations with the Advancements in Technology

In military and aerospace, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags are widely used to manage the inventory of spare parts along with the enhancement in manufacturing efficiency. Further, important information such as GPS active waypoint along with flight route pictures is displayed using helicopter avionic systems. In addition, automation in several avionic systems is enabled through automatic flight control system to enhance the workload and stability of helicopter. To update the pilot related to the distance between helicopter and terrain, warning system alerts are used to ensure safe operations. Moreover, for the identification of defective parts to ensure the value proposition, avionics systems are used by the maintenance companies. These factors are anticipated to account for the growth in the market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations from authoritative bodies for helicopter services is expected to operate as key restraint into the growth of helicopter avionics market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the helicopter avionics market which includes company profiling of Avidyne Corporation, Astronautics Corporation of America, Elbit Systems Limited ESLT, Leonardo S.p.A. LDO, Collins Aerospace, Safran SAF, Honeywell International Inc HON, Garmin Limited GRMN, Cobham Limited CBHMF and Boeing BA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the helicopter avionics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

