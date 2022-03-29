North America Metal Finishing Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:04:17 / Comserve Inc. / -- North America Metal Finishing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The North America metal finishing market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. Increasing requirement for durable, wear-resistant, and long-lasting metal products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



- Environmental restrictions on some chemicals and increasing replacement of metal by plastics are likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Shift from traditional solvent-borne technologies to newer technologies are likely to create opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

- United States is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112157



Key Market Trends



Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market



- Coatings are applied to various automotive components, majorly to provide aesthetics, corrosion resistance, wear resistance, and lubricity and smooth finish. They also increase the life span or durability of the metal component.

- Metal finishing is one of the prominent methods to provide a protective layer on metal automotive components; it involves applying one or more thin coats of a metal, such as gold, copper, silver, chromium or nickel, to a substrate.

- Automobile manufacturers are always in search of better technologies to protect their products from the relentless forces of corrosion. Vehicles are constantly exposed to the moisture from rain and snow, which can cause the premature demise of metal car parts. Metal finishing comprises the application of a metal coating via inorganic metal finishing, such as electroplating. This prevents automobiles from both red and white rust from reaching the underlying metal surface.

- Metal finishing also includes the application of paints or ceramics. Numerous small and large parts of the automobile require their contact surfaces to be smooth, stress relieved, and without burrs or defects. This enables the automotive engines to achieve a surface with less friction and heat, leading to generation of more horsepower and an overall better performance.

- The market, however, has potential for growth in the long term with the emergence of more technologically developed cars. If such a thing happens, the market for metal finishing will benefit from it.



United States to Dominate the Market



- In the North America region, United States dominated the metal finishing market. United States is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country's manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country's economy.

- According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037, owing to the growth in air cargo. Also, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircrafts per year due to the existing fleet getting older. Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112157



- Various automotive manufacturers are planning to invest during the coming years, amid threats from the government to increase levies on auto imports from Mexico. This factor is expected to positively impact the automotive industry in the country in the coming years, thereby increasing the consumption of metal finishing in the automotive industry through the forecast period.

- The growth in the United States residential sector is slower than the growth in the non-residential sector. The growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing in the country. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The United States commercial construction sector is expected to witness a higher growth rate, in the next few years.

- With the rising growing demand from various end-user industries, the market for metal finishing is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The North America metal finishing market is fragmented as the top five players in the market contributed less share. Key players in the market include C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Linde plc, OC Oerlikon Management AG, and Sequa (The Carlyle Group), among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Requirement for Durable, Wear-resistant, and Long-lasting Metal Products

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Restrictions on Some Chemicals

4.2.2 Increasing Replacement of Metal by Plastics

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> North America Metal Finishing Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post North America Metal Finishing Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Demand and Current Trends Analysis Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.