Asia-Pacific Membrane Water & Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2022-2031

Asia-Pacific Membrane Water & Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for membrane water & wastewater treatment in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 8% during the forecast period. One of the major factors that is driving the market studied is the Rising Demand for Low Pressure Membrane. However, poor fouling of the nano-pore membrane is restraining the demand for membrane water & wastewater treatment market in the Asia-Pacific region.



- Among the technologies, reverse osmosis accounted for the highest market share and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.

- Among the end-user industries, municipal industry has accounted for the major market share and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.

- China has accounted for the major market share of the market studied and is expected to continue dominating the market during forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Reverse Osmosis to dominate the Market



- Reverse Osmosis (RO) is a technology where demineralization or deionization of water is achieved by application of pressure. A RO membrane rejects contaminants based on their size and charge. Any contaminant which has a molecular weight greater than 200 or contaminant which has greater ionic charge will be filtered.

- Reverse osmosis can remove up to particles, 99%+ of the dissolved salts (ions), colloids, organics, bacteria, pyrogens, monovalent and multivalent ions from the feed water.

- Reverse osmosis is most widely used in commercial and residential water filtration. Reverse osmosis not only reduces salt content in water, but also filters out organic contaminants, metals, and pathogens. Additionally, reverse osmosis is also used to purify liquids in which water has an undesirable impurity.

- The growing population in the Asia-Pacific region and thereby the demand for fresh drinking water is likely to boost the demand for reverse osmosis treatment in the market studied.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, reverse osmosis is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



China to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- In China membrane water & Wastewater treatment is required mainly because of the effluents produced in various industries, such as power generation, chemicals, food and beverage, mineral processing, and pulp and paper, among others, which require freshwater for day-to-day activities.

- North China has approximately 90% of the country's coal-based industries. Also, North China has less reserves of freshwater; thereby, increasing the demand for wastewater technologies, which, in turn, is providing opportunities for the membrane wastewater treatment market.

- The demand for processed food in China has been exhibiting a significant growth rate since the past few years. The increasing demand for protein, dairy, and meat products is drastically increasing; the demand is more than the supply. This scenario is estimated to boost the demand for membranes for water treatment in the food processing industry.

- China is also a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. With the rising demand for various chemicals globally, the demand for membrane water & wastewater treatment from this sector is projected to increase during the forecast period.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, China is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific membrane water & wastewater treatment market is moderately fragmented with the major players accounting for a significantly less share of the total market. The major players in the market studied include, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aquatech, Kurita Water Industries Ltd.,Kemira, and Suez among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Low-pressure Membrane Technologies

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Poor Fouling Resistance of Nano porous Membranes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

