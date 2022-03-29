Unmanned Sea System Market- Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:02:38 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe and Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness a promising growth backed by increasing demand for automated underwater vehicles by mines and defense sector.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Global Unmanned Sea System Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025″ delivers detailed overview of the global unmanned sea system market in terms of market by vehicle type, capabilities, application and by regions. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global unmanned sea system market is segmented by vehicle type into unmanned surface vehicle and unmanned underwater vehicle; by capabilities into autonomous vehicle, remotely operated vehicle and by application into defense and naval. Unmanned sea system comprises of two segments, one is unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) and the other one is unmanned surface vehicle (USV). Without the presence of crew, USVs carry out their operations on the surface of water, whereas, UUVs are used for under water operations.

Under water vehicles are known as underwater robots that operate with less or no human operators. ROV (remotely operated vehicle) or automated under water vehicle both describe robotic work. ROVs are remotely operated by the operators that are not present in the vehicles via radio control or through a cable connecting them to the vehicle for maintenance and repair under the sea.

Market Size & Forecast

The global unmanned sea system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2018-2027.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in terms of revenue in the overall market over the forecast period which can be attributed to increasing support from government and ruling bodies in marine and naval unit along with Additionally, increase in demand for automated surface vessel by naval unit is expected to propel the growth of market at a significant rate. Europe and Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness a promising growth backed by increasing demand for automated underwater vehicles by mines and defense sector. Further, rising competition and innovations in R&D solutions in unmanned sea system is estimated to drive the market growth in Middle East & Africa region.

Growth Drivers

Increased demand for minerals and ores in mining industry for underwater vehicles for searching mineral rich area is supporting the growth of the market and is further expected to strengthen the market shares over the forecast period. Additionally, growing security and safety measures taken by marine system in order to avoid the growing rate of threats and illegal activities at the sea is expected to increase the demand for unmanned sea systems in upcoming years.

Challenges

One of the challenging factors that is estimated to hamper the growth of market is the problem in network and communication system due to the connectivity issues in water.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global unmanned sea system market which includes company profiling of Balt Robotics(Poland), Bluefin Robotics(Massachusetts), Boston Engineering Corporation(MA), Gate Elektronik(Yenimahalle), Kongsberg(Norway), Atlas Elektronik(Germany), BAE Systems(U.K.), General Dynamics(U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries(Japan) and Raytheon(U.S.). The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global unmanned sea system market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

