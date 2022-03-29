White Spirit Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:02:52 / Comserve Inc. / -- White Spirit Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The white-spirit market is expected to register a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period



The market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. Owing to pandemic scenario, several countries around the world went into lockdown, to curb the spreading of virus. This negatively affected the demand of white spirit from various applications such as paint thinner, fuel, degreasing agent and others as production units of industries such as paints and coatings, construction, automotive, and others were put on halt due to labour shortage and supply chain disruption. However, the condition is expected to recover in 2021, which will benefit the market over the forecast period.



- Over the short term, the increasing demand from the paints and coatings industry and augmenting infastructure development are driving the market's growth.

- On the flipside, toxic and hazardous in nature and negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic are expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends



Growing Demand from Paint Thinner Application



- White spirit is a petroleum derived clear liquid which stands to be an effective organic solvent, widely used as a paint thinner.

- White spirits reduce the viscosity of the paint and let the paint dry in a longer time. The paints on which white spirits is used as a thinner, dry out to form a smooth and levelled coat on the surface, paint is applied.

- White spirit is commonly used in the construction industry, wherever paints are used. The growth of construction industry, globally is boosting the demand for paints and coatings, thereby stimulating the white spirit market.

- In India, the construction industry has been on rise over the years with many new construction activities going on. For instance, the Indian government has been actively boosting housing construction, as it aims to provide a home to about 1.3 billion people. The country is likely to witness around USD 1.3 trillion of investment in housing over the next seven years and is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes in the country. The availability of affordable housing in the country is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024. By 2022, India is expected to contribute about USD 640 billion in the construction industry due to government initiatives in infrastructure development and affordable housing such as housing to all, smart city plans, etc.



China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific



- In the Asia-Pacific region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country witnessed about 6.1% growth in its GDP during 2019, even after the trade disturbance caused due to its trade war with the United States. The economic growth rate of China in 2020 was initially expected to be moderate as compared to the previous year. However, due to the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the economic growth of China is estimated to contract to 1.90% and is expected to witness recovery at a rate of 8.20% in 2021.

- China is one of the primary consumers of white spirit in Asia-Pacific. The market for the white spirit in China is expected to register a significant CAGR, during the forecast period.

- White spirit is the most widely used solvent in the paint industry. In households, white spirit is commonly used to clean paint brushes after use.

- The paints and coatings industry in China is expected to experience high demand during the forecast period, especially due to the increase in the demand for decorative coating.

- China is the leading producer of paints and coatings, globally. It currently produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings and is the home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupy more than half of the domestic paint market share. Owing to the rising demand for paint thinners and cleaning agents for household needs, the market is expected to rise with the support of the paints and coatings industry.

- The demand for white spirit is expected to rise with the growth of end-user industries in the country, including the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, which create demand for paints and coatings, cleansing agent, degreasing agent, fuel, disinfectant, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The white spirit market is fragmented in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include Neste, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, and Total, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Revenue)

