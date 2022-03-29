Karri Theis' New Children's Book 'Little Miss Jean and the Time Machine' is a Timely Story About the Power of Imagination to Create Joy, Even During Tough Times

MEDINA, Minn. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Karri Theis, a first-time published author from Minnesota, brings you "Little Miss Jean and the Time Machine": a nostalgic adventure of a young girl who felt bored at home after the world came to a pause. With the appearance of a magical machine, she embarks on a journey back in time where her grandmother teaches her a valuable lesson--that happiness is a choice and joy can be created by using the imagination. The book reached Amazon's #1 New Release status in Children's Diary Books in the first few days of publication.

Theis shares, "Jean Maxine is a bright, curious girl who likes to have lots of fun. She loves basketball, dancing, swimming, and being with her friends. She could play all day long! Then one day, her world changes, and everything seems to stop! She's bored while staying at home for what seems like forever…until a mystical machine appears and takes her on a wondrous adventure back in time. There, a special person helps her discover something magical. Maybe you will too! 'Great ideas live inside your heart. All you have to do is make a plan and start.'"

Published by Fulton Books, Karri Theis' inspirational tale shares a sweet and timely lesson about finding joy in simple things without digital devices. The story is inspired by her late mother's love and wisdom and her daughters' bond with their heavenly grandma. Children will enjoy this adventure as they widen their dreams and imagination and are encouraged to write their own ideas with prompted questions at the end of the book. Parents, grandparents, and educators will appreciate the important message and the beautiful illustrations of days gone by.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Little Miss Jean and the Time Machine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to karri.theis@yahoo.com.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: