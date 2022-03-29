Melody White's New Book 'Owen's Adventures' is a Lovely Story of an Amazing Friendship and a Cat's Escapades Across Places of Adventure and Wonder

Fulton Books author, Melody White, an educator and advocate for literacy, has completed her most recent book "Owen's Adventures": a heartfelt narrative about a precious friendship between two best friends who spend days of adventure together. Unfortunately, one of them got sick and the other one is full of worry, but then he thought: if we can't go on adventures, why don't I bring the adventure to her instead?
White shares, "Owen and Neilla are best friends. They share a love of learning and adventure. Their friendship takes them through everyday quiet moments—reading, playing, and just watching the clouds or cars go by—and fearless adventure, exploring the wonders of the world through their books and imaginations. But when Neilla gets sick, their friendship takes them to a scary place of uncertainty and separation. Now it is up to Owen to bring the adventure to Neilla. Begin the journey with Owen the Intrepid Cat as his love for his friend takes him around the world to explore and discover wonders to share with Neilla until she can join him again. Explore the power of friendship and stories to heal and encourage and learn about your amazing world along the way."
Published by Fulton Books, Melody White's lighthearted tale shares a wonderful adventure in adorable drawings. It is a simple story of friendship that tugs the heart in the right places.
Readers, young and old, will love to hear about Owen and Neilla as they face the unexpected.
Readers who wish to experience this wondrous work can purchase "Owen's Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
