Beverly Jane's Book 'We the Women Series: My Independence' Chronicles a Woman's Struggle for Freedom and Success in a Male-Dominated Society

NEW YORK - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Beverly Jane, an excellent writer, has completed her most recent book "We the Women Series: My Independence": a compelling fiction about Sara as she strives to attain freedom and fight for her right in a world that sees women as less. As wars are waged and people clash against each other, this young and brave lady pushes in to pave herself a road to liberty.

Beverly Jane shares, "Sara Weinstein believed herself to be an outcast within her society. Unpopular in her time, she was raised in a military setting without a mother and gained a strong, independent personality. It was common at this time that a young lady's status was only as good as the man she married, and even then, she was just considered his property. This was not a life she could see herself in, but how would she make it in a world where women were not considered able? As her young country split and went to war for its independence, Sara started to fight for her own. As she watched men fight and die for the country's freedom, it was difficult for her to imagine just giving her freedom away. Would she allow society to dictate her future, or would she carve out her own path?"

Published by Fulton Books, Beverly Jane's book brings a brilliant tale that tells about a woman strong enough to fight for her ground. In an era where life makes it hard for women to be a person of their own, Sara Weinstein proves that she can be better than most of the male population.

Read this book and find out how this strong and fiery woman came to be.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "We the Women Series: My Independence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: