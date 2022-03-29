Authry Watson's New Book 'Finally Found Love' is a Heartwarming Tale Proving That There's Still Life After Failed Marriages

NEW YORK - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Authry Watson, a talented writer who creates stories with passion and compassion, has completed her most recent book "Finally Found Love": an awe-inspiring fictional work that highlights the beauty of new beginnings. Being a divorcee for the second time left Belinda restless, she didn't know what to do with herself. Her kids had finally grown and were set to lead a life of their own. Later on, she decided to follow her dreams of seeing the world, she wanted to create memories with herself. One step at a time, she said. But God has bigger plans for this wonderful woman.

Watson shares, "Belinda grew up in a traditional home where the father went to work, and the mother stayed home. She was sheltered from the world even as she was growing up. As time went by and she had graduated from college, she married and had two children of her own. Just as her mother did, she put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mother. She loved her children, and she loved her husband. But as time went by, things began to change. Years passed, and she found herself in the middle of a divorce. Her children were at an age where it wouldn't be long before they would go off to college. As time passed, she remarried and again followed the same tradition as before. Only this time, she decided to work since the children no longer needed her as much. She loved her job, and she loved her family, but there was something missing. She wanted adventure; she wanted more. To her surprise, she found herself in the middle of a second divorce, but only this time, she was awarded benefits that would allow her to explore the world. It was something she had wanted to do for so long. Taking a sabbatical, she decided to go on an adventure. And where it led her was more than she had ever imagined. Every moment and every city was a different experience."

Published by Fulton Books, Authry Watson's book is a compelling read that will inspire a lot of women to regain their confidence, fulfill their dreams, and somehow fall in love with love once more.

The whole reading experience will surely paint a smile on everyone's faces.

Readers who wish to experience this light-hearted work can purchase "Finally Found Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

