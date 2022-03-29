Authry Watson's New Book 'Finally Found Love' is a Heartwarming Tale Proving That There's Still Life After Failed Marriages

Fulton Books author Authry Watson, a talented writer who creates stories with passion and compassion, has completed her most recent book "Finally Found Love": an awe-inspiring fictional work that highlights the beauty of new beginnings. Being a divorcee for the second time left Belinda restless, she didn't know what to do with herself. Her kids had finally grown and were set to lead a life of their own. Later on, she decided to follow her dreams of seeing the world, she wanted to create memories with herself. One step at a time, she said. But God has bigger plans for this wonderful woman.
Watson shares, "Belinda grew up in a traditional home where the father went to work, and the mother stayed home. She was sheltered from the world even as she was growing up. As time went by and she had graduated from college, she married and had two children of her own. Just as her mother did, she put her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mother. She loved her children, and she loved her husband. But as time went by, things began to change. Years passed, and she found herself in the middle of a divorce. Her children were at an age where it wouldn't be long before they would go off to college. As time passed, she remarried and again followed the same tradition as before. Only this time, she decided to work since the children no longer needed her as much. She loved her job, and she loved her family, but there was something missing. She wanted adventure; she wanted more. To her surprise, she found herself in the middle of a second divorce, but only this time, she was awarded benefits that would allow her to explore the world. It was something she had wanted to do for so long. Taking a sabbatical, she decided to go on an adventure. And where it led her was more than she had ever imagined. Every moment and every city was a different experience."
Published by Fulton Books, Authry Watson's book is a compelling read that will inspire a lot of women to regain their confidence, fulfill their dreams, and somehow fall in love with love once more.
The whole reading experience will surely paint a smile on everyone's faces.
Readers who wish to experience this light-hearted work can purchase "Finally Found Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.