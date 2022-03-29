Steve Woomer's New Book 'The Hockomock Resurgence' is an Other-Worldly Journey of Paranormal Activity That Defies Logic and Emits Ominous Intentions to Clueless Dwellers

Fulton Books author Steve Woomer, a husband, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, a test technician, has completed his most recent book "The Hockomock Resurgence": a twisted story of horrifying occurrences from strange mysteries to murders that terrify the town and baffle the task force in where to begin and how to end the violence.
Woomer shares, "The Hockomock is a swamp located in what is known as the Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts, an area of known paranormal activity. In the language of the Wampanoag nation, Hockomock translates to 'the place where spirits dwell.'
"A paranormal team hires a local guide, Tom Bradford, to take them into the swamp, where they will create a documentary proving that the tales are real; spectral voices and orbs, apparitions known as Tei Pai Wanka's, and lastly, the mythical Pukwudgies of Wampanoag lore, known to beguile and lure the unsuspecting to their deaths.
"The team, encouraged by the orbs and spectral voices that they have already experienced on their trek inward, attempt the resurrection of the fabled Wampanoag death spirit, Hobbomock. When Tom Bradford returns after medically evacuating a psychic medium, Judy Brown, he finds all but one of the remaining team dead by decapitation. Randy Young, a videographer, is missing along with the heads of the three victims.
"With the resurgence of Hobbomock, violent crime and paranormal activity surges all over southeastern Massachusetts, and a serial ax murderer emerges in the nearby towns whose modus operandi matches the murders within the swamp. A task force is formed to solve the murders, which includes Tom Bradford and Judy Brown as consultants. Judy Brown, angry at the stubbornness of the police, resorts to channeling the dead wife of Detective Sergeant John Stroud to convince him of the necessity to believe in the paranormal and remove the evil of Hobbomock. And now Johnny Stroud, with Judy Brown, Tom Bradford, and an old Wampanoag shaman on one side, and the no-nonsense, logical minds of the task force team on the other, must find the balance between reality and the unexplained to stop the ax murders and halt the spread of Hobbomock's evil."
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Woomer's book is an interesting read that buzzes with thrill and fear of diving into the unknown and hopes to put an end to the horror before it's too late.
This book also explores the unfortunate events that come with danger and sacrifices. With hope for the better, it tries to dig deeper into the secrets that the town holds.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Hockomock Resurgence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.