Steve Woomer's New Book 'The Hockomock Resurgence' is an Other-Worldly Journey of Paranormal Activity That Defies Logic and Emits Ominous Intentions to Clueless Dwellers

Fulton Books author Steve Woomer, a husband, a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer, a test technician, has completed his most recent book "The Hockomock Resurgence": a twisted story of horrifying occurrences from strange mysteries to murders that terrify the town and baffle the task force in where to begin and how to end the violence.

Woomer shares, "The Hockomock is a swamp located in what is known as the Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts, an area of known paranormal activity. In the language of the Wampanoag nation, Hockomock translates to 'the place where spirits dwell.'

"A paranormal team hires a local guide, Tom Bradford, to take them into the swamp, where they will create a documentary proving that the tales are real; spectral voices and orbs, apparitions known as Tei Pai Wanka's, and lastly, the mythical Pukwudgies of Wampanoag lore, known to beguile and lure the unsuspecting to their deaths.

"The team, encouraged by the orbs and spectral voices that they have already experienced on their trek inward, attempt the resurrection of the fabled Wampanoag death spirit, Hobbomock. When Tom Bradford returns after medically evacuating a psychic medium, Judy Brown, he finds all but one of the remaining team dead by decapitation. Randy Young, a videographer, is missing along with the heads of the three victims.

"With the resurgence of Hobbomock, violent crime and paranormal activity surges all over southeastern Massachusetts, and a serial ax murderer emerges in the nearby towns whose modus operandi matches the murders within the swamp. A task force is formed to solve the murders, which includes Tom Bradford and Judy Brown as consultants. Judy Brown, angry at the stubbornness of the police, resorts to channeling the dead wife of Detective Sergeant John Stroud to convince him of the necessity to believe in the paranormal and remove the evil of Hobbomock. And now Johnny Stroud, with Judy Brown, Tom Bradford, and an old Wampanoag shaman on one side, and the no-nonsense, logical minds of the task force team on the other, must find the balance between reality and the unexplained to stop the ax murders and halt the spread of Hobbomock's evil."

Published by Fulton Books, Steve Woomer's book is an interesting read that buzzes with thrill and fear of diving into the unknown and hopes to put an end to the horror before it's too late.

This book also explores the unfortunate events that come with danger and sacrifices. With hope for the better, it tries to dig deeper into the secrets that the town holds.

Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase "The Hockomock Resurgence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

