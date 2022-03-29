Sasha Y. Tearson's New Book 'A Witch's Heart' is a Dark Fantasy Novel That Makes a Great Companion on the Long, Cold Nights

NEW YORK - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Sasha Y. Tearson, a young and promising author, has completed her most recent book "A Witch's Heart": a page-turning fiction that presents the vastness of a mother's love towards her child. This is about Storm De'Larosa, a woman who has been constantly beaten down by life. Tragedies and misery seem to have taken a liking to her. The constant struggle and mental torture have worn her out, leaving her restless. But as a mother, she must not give up. She will do anything to survive and to keep her son safe.

Tearson shares, "Storm De'Larosa has had her run of bad luck and misfortune, along with mistakes that now had her on the run, constantly moving from place to place with her infant son. Death and darkness stalked her every move, striking down everyone close to her. Having fought shadows all her life, she was coming to the point where there was not much fight left in her. She has lost nearly everything in her life, and the only thing she has left to protect was her son who is, even at a young age, showing remarkable abilities that must remain hidden for their safety. Storm was coming to the end of her rope with nowhere left to run. Finding temporary sanctuary was her only goal. That among survival. In her travels, Storm comes across Rhys Airaldi and his unusual family, who, to her great dismay, insists on helping her and her son. She could not be more displeased than if they had offered to give her a lobotomy. The last thing she wanted was more blood on her hands. Though, there was also the fact that Storm was keeping a secret that she dared not share with a soul, let alone with complete strangers. The Airaldis, however, seemed to have a dark history of their own that dated back centuries. Rhys himself seemed determined to keep the past just that, the past, even as it becomes apparent that that was a fruitless endeavor. Doom lurked like a specter, ready to strike, and as they face the perils of the unknown, dark secrets are brought to light and family ties are put to the test. Now in a race against time with their lives inexplicably destined to be intertwined by fate, they can only ask themselves who was carrying the more damning secret? Hopefully the answer didn't come much too late."

Published by Fulton Books, Sasha Y. Tearson's book is a gripping read where the mood gets darker as one flips through the pages. There are secrets hidden in every chapter and the characters aren't just black and white.

Reading this tale is like playing detective with the characters.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Witch's Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

