Bob Country's New Book 'Awful but Lawful' Shares a Gripping Saga That Scrutinizes the Uglier Side of the Law and the Dealings That Take Place Under Tables

Fulton Books author Bob Country, a writer who retired after 30 years in law enforcement in the state of Florida, has completed his most recent book "Awful But Lawful": a brilliant fiction that follows Bob, a law enforcer, as he switches agencies and is given the task of investigating a case that involves a police shooting. What follows are revelations that will make Bob see the truth behind what the legal system has become.
"Bob Country was raised to believe in what is 'right' and applied his childhood teachings to his law enforcement career. He spent 28 years at his first agency, rising through the ranks to attain a captain's position. One of his fellow officers (a friend) was offered a position as the chief of police in a smaller agency, which she took, and then offered Bob a chance to work as her major after his initial retirement. Bob felt he still had more to give and took the job after consultation with his wife. Soon after his arrival, Bob is assigned the task of conducting an internal affairs investigation into an officer-involved shooting of an unarmed motorist. Follow Bob as he adapts to his new agency and the challenges that he faces, including the discovery of one of the uglier sides of law enforcement."
Published by Fulton Books, Bob Country's riveting narrative will draw readers into a story that explores themes around justice, law enforcement, and politics.
Look into how Bob adjusts to a new environment and come across the dirty deeds of the legal system.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Awful But Lawful" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
