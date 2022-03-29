Michael Riordan's New Book 'Where's My Hero' is an Empowering Story About Believing in Oneself and Unleashing One's True Potential

LOS ANGELES - March 29, 2022 - (

First Time Fulton Books author Michael Riordan is proud to present "Where's My Hero": an empowering tale of loss, growth, and triumph. His story follows the world's greatest superhero, Rocketman, and his trusty sidekick Boost as they save the universe from all dangers. But when one mission leaves Boost and the whole world without their beloved hero, it is up to Boost to save the world herself and become the hero she was born to be.

Riordan shares, "We all love superheroes! We love the way they are always able to save the day. And there is so much we can learn from them; their morals, values, and how they treat all of humanity. That's why I chose to use a superhero to convey my message. This book is for the children who are going through loss and those who are grieving. This book is meant to give these kids a hero to relate to and to comfort them, and let them know that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. And just like Boost learns to look inside and become the person her hero knew she could be, I hope this book helps everybody see become their own hero too."

Published by Fulton Books, Riordan's story takes young readers on a fun and exciting journey to save mankind together with the unstoppable duo of Rocketman and Boost!.

This brings a lesson about trusting yourself and your capabilities and learning that nothing is impossible. And just like Boost, everyone can be their own hero!

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Where's My Hero" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble. All author proceeds will be donated to benefit children experiencing grief.

