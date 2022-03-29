Douglas Reiter's New Book 'Moon River' is an Awe-Inspiring Memoir Told in Heartbreaking Honesty That Will Move the Readers Into Tears

Fulton Books author Douglas Reiter, a wonderful and inspiring man, has completed his most recent book "Moon River": a page-turning nonfiction that is astounding and moving. This is Douglas Reiter's story of growing up on a farm in Iowa. The warmth from their family farm had made the young Douglas look forward to the future. Yet, in an unforeseen circumstance, Douglas' family lost the farm just days before he reached the legal age. His life has never been the same since then.
Reiter shares, "My book is a story about an Iowa farm boy growing up in the sixties on the family farm. I just wanted to be a simple man, get married young, and raise a family. Instead, the farm was sold three days before my 18th birthday. From that moment on, my life would be something filled with captivating, intriguing, and sometimes tragic events. This is a great book that will keep you on the edge of your seat wondering what could happen to this Iowa farm boy. My life would take many sudden turns, leaving me to wonder when this impossible dream will ever end."
Published by Fulton Books, Douglas Reiter's book is a mesmerizing tale of how a person withstood a series of ups and downs. It's a story of courage and resilience. Definitely an inspiring piece.
Moon River is captivating and deeply intimate.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "Moon River" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
