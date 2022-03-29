Will Headrick's New Book 'The Troubleshooter' is a Thrilling Journey of a Man Whose Dreams of a Peaceful Retirement Have Been Tested

Fulton Books author Will Headrick, a retired pastor, has completed his most recent book "The Troubleshooter": a gripping work that tells the tale of David Shepherd who envisions spending his retirement days in the mountains and visiting the people he loves the most. His plans were interrupted when circumstances intervened. Instead of spending a peaceful retirement in the country cooking with his loved ones, David's now in a dangerous predicament.
Headrick shares, "Eric Church, aka David Shepherd, has had his fill of death, killing and the military and federal service life. His plan is to retire, possibly move to the beach and take it easy for the rest of his life, but hostile forces in the peaceful environment he seeks are fighting against his fulfilling the plan. David ends up heading up a private enterprise established to obliterate as much of the evil around him as he can. His unconventional methods get him in more trouble and conflict than he ever had in the military. If that were not enough, an unknown entity seems to out to destroy him and his family. His Christian values create a conflict within that David will have to deal with if he lives long enough."
Published by Fulton Books, Will Headrick's book is an engaging read that presents thought-provoking scenes and dialogues. This will also inspire the readers to step back and contemplate their values in life.
This is perfect for those who want a short yet mentally stimulating read.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "The Troubleshooter" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
