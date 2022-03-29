Christina McKinney's New Book 'Perky' Is A Family's Tale Of Longing For Their Lost Pet Bird

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Christina McKinney, a former teacher and proud grandmother of five children, has completed her most recent book "Perky": a wonderful narrative following the disappearance of a family's pet bird Perky. Reminiscing the days when Perky gave them joy and fun, the family continues to look for the whereabouts of their beloved pet.

McKinney shares, "Perky is a very loved pet who somehow disappeared one day. How did she disappear and is she saved? The whole family and Dinah, the dog, are all wondering what will happen and so will you!"

Published by Fulton Books, Christina McKinney's delightful piece shows how a tiny little thing like a pet could bring love to a family when around and longing when gone. For the kids, this book is a fun tale that ends with a short interactive note that will make them reflect on what they have read.

The author deeply hopes that this story will be loved by children and adults alike.

Readers who wish to experience this lovely work can purchase "Perky" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

