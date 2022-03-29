Audri White's New Book 'How to Be a Superstar Salesperson' is a Functional Read That Provides Tips on How to Become Successful in the Field of Sales

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Audri White, a recruiter, has completed her most recent book "How to Be a Superstar Salesperson": a concise and informative work that will benefit people in Sales. This read highlighted the five key areas where technique and know-how are crucial to those who aim for success in the field.

White shares, "As I have read and reread and read again 'How to Be a Superstar Salesperson,' the information I learned translates into strategies I can immediately infuse into my routine. In other words, this is not some book with abstract language and feel-good ideas to motivate people to sale. Rather, this is a meat and potatoes publication that anyone can read and immediately start putting more food on the table. This is real strategy that translates, once applied, into real money."

Published by Fulton Books, Audri White's book is a helpful guide that presents tools and strategies to aid a person in upgrading their skills.

This profound read is recommended for those who work in sales.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "How to Be a Superstar Salesperson" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

