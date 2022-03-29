Author Thomas Frazier's New Book 'Prosperity God's Way' is a Spiritual Guide to Understanding the Truth of the Bible and to Know God's Way

ESCONDIDO, Calif. - March 29, 2022 - (

Thomas Frazier, a proud husband who served as a youth minister and senior pastor, has completed his new book "Prosperity God's Way": a faith-based guide to connection with God.

Frazier shares, "What is the truth about God's promise of prosperity to man? Although God called me into the ministry at age 17 with a Bible college education and led churches in the senior pastor position, I feel I have only scratched the surface in knowing God's word completely. But this book is what God gave me after many years of study and prayer. God's promise of prosperity is doctrine; therefore, it is for everyone who follows God's recipe. Jesus purchased them for us when he died and rose from the grave. God established us in Christ Jesus, and all the promises of God became not 'yes' and 'no' but 'yes' and 'amen' to those who believe. To believe is to make a mental accent and living an obedient life to the law of Christ. Faith works by love. And love is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Spirit. This is a special kind of love of a supernatural that enables us to do what we cannot do in our strength. Therefore, all can meet God's requirement for prosperity in God's way. It is for everyone who believes."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Frazier's new book offers guidance and assurance that through faith comes love. Should believers of Christ follow the footsteps of Jesus, they will attain prosperity through God.

Readers can purchase "Prosperity God's Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

