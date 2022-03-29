Author Thomas Frazier's New Book 'Prosperity God's Way' is a Spiritual Guide to Understanding the Truth of the Bible and to Know God's Way

Thomas Frazier, a proud husband who served as a youth minister and senior pastor, has completed his new book "Prosperity God's Way": a faith-based guide to connection with God.
Frazier shares, "What is the truth about God's promise of prosperity to man? Although God called me into the ministry at age 17 with a Bible college education and led churches in the senior pastor position, I feel I have only scratched the surface in knowing God's word completely. But this book is what God gave me after many years of study and prayer. God's promise of prosperity is doctrine; therefore, it is for everyone who follows God's recipe. Jesus purchased them for us when he died and rose from the grave. God established us in Christ Jesus, and all the promises of God became not 'yes' and 'no' but 'yes' and 'amen' to those who believe. To believe is to make a mental accent and living an obedient life to the law of Christ. Faith works by love. And love is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Spirit. This is a special kind of love of a supernatural that enables us to do what we cannot do in our strength. Therefore, all can meet God's requirement for prosperity in God's way. It is for everyone who believes."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Frazier's new book offers guidance and assurance that through faith comes love. Should believers of Christ follow the footsteps of Jesus, they will attain prosperity through God.
Readers can purchase "Prosperity God's Way" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.