Author Wanda L. Roberts' New Book 'Alex Finds His Tune' is an Endearing Tale of a Cricket in a Mystical, Musical Forest Who Finds His Voice

WINDSOR, Va. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Wanda L. Roberts, a retired medical professional with a passion for helping children succeed, has completed her new book "Alex Finds His Tune": a tale of musical critters in a mystical forest.

Roberts shares, "Alex the cricket can't carry a tune! Until one summer night, he meets Fred the rainbow frog and his friends who show him how to sing.

"Take your child on a magical journey through a beautiful, starry night as we meet a host of magical creatures."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wanda L. Roberts' new book shows how good friends and encouragement can make trying new things fun.

Readers can purchase "Alex Finds His Tune" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: