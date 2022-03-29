Author Stephen C. Webb's New Book 'The Adventures of Texas Pete' is the First in an Exciting Journey for Young Readers With Incredible Lessons

PORTAGE, Mich. - March 29, 2022 - (

Stephen C. Webb, an avid outdoorsman who desires to share Christian tales with young children, has completed his new book "The Adventures of Texas Pete": the first in a series of adventure tales.

Webb shares, "This is the first book in the Adventures of Texas Pete series and is an exciting adventure of how Texas Pete and his grandfather help three Indian boys find freedom from being captive on a reservation. Long ago, during cowboy days, not everyone enjoyed the freedoms that Texas Pete and his grandfather enjoyed in America. Texas Pete felt this was wrong and wanted the three Indian boys to be free like he was.

"Road to Freedom takes you from how Pete gets his nickname Texas Pete to a treasure discovered in his schoolyard. There is an Indian attack, a bullwhip, secret passages to a hidden Indian tribe, and many other parts to this exciting first adventure of Texas Pete."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Stephen C. Webb's new book teaches the lesson "do unto others as you wish them to do unto you."

Readers can purchase "The Adventures of Texas Pete" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

