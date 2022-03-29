Author Todd W. Schultz, Ed.D.'s New Book 'The Blessed Hope' is a Compelling Spiritual Work Meant to Renew Christians' Original Passion for Jesus

Hixson, TN - March 29, 2022 - (

Todd W. Schultz, Ed.D., a minister and Christian teacher from Tennessee, has completed his new book "The Blessed Hope": a compelling and inspiring faith-based work.

Schultz shares, "Many books address end-times prophecy. Some self-help books teach how to achieve success. The Blessed Hope transcends both of those by renewing your original passion to see Jesus and by rediscovering how to live like him in these last days before his return.

"Living like Jesus could return today means you live like every day is the day you will see him, view life's circumstances with an eternal perspective, display exclusive loyalty to Jesus above all others, and live with a counter-cultural life and revolutionary love.

"The Blessed Hope will challenge you to transform how you think about living for Christ so that your life looks like his during these uncertain times before he comes again."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Todd W. Schultz, Ed.D.'s new book encourages readers to recall why they chose Christianity as their religion, a time before life got in the way of visiting Jesus face-to-face in the house of God, and re-inspire the passion when Christianity was first chosen.

Readers can purchase "The Blessed Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

