Author D. K. Barnes's New Book 'Missives: The Eternal Quest' is a Compelling Tale of a Girl Who Lost Her Way and the Battle for Her Very Soul

D. K. Barnes, a retired educator and proud husband, has completed his new book, "Missives: The Eternal Quest": a compelling tale of a mixed-race girl battling to save her soul.

Barnes shares, "A sixteen-year-old girl struggles with a desire for acceptance by peers in another school. She makes poor choices in the effort to belong, to chase the loneliness resulting from a split home and frequent moves. Progress to achieve acceptance is fraught with despairing circumstances and events. An angel and a demon exchange missives on efforts to garner her soul along with others around her."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. K. Barnes's new book follows a teenager who wishes only to belong and ends up in a battle to save her own soul.

Readers can purchase "Missives: The Eternal Quest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

