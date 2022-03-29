Beth Boso's New Book 'Little Toby Tiller' is a Delightful Children's Book That Reminds Kids They Can Accomplish Big Things, Even When They Are Small

Summerville, WV - March 29, 2022 - (

Beth Boso, a proud wife and dog mom who shares a special connection with her autistic nephew, has completed her new book "Little Toby Tiller": a delightful children's tale that teaches them they can accomplish big things.

Boso shares, "Little Toby Tiller is feeling small and unimportant. He watches the great big machine on farmer Jesse's land move lots of dirt around to prepare for a new barn, and he wishes he could be like the big machine. When Teddy Pig sits next to him to watch the activity, he reminds Toby Tiller that he is very important to all of them on farmer Ezzie's farm because he does a job that the big machine can't do. Little Toby Tiller realizes that you don't have to be big to be important."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth Boso's new book encourages children to dream big and find their own value in what they do, even when they are small.

Readers can purchase "Little Toby Tiller" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

