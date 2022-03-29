Vajezatha Smith's New Book 'We're Not Sleepy, Mom!' is an Enjoyable Story About Kids Who Want to Spend Their Time Playing Even During Nap Time

SAN FRANCISCO - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Fulton Books author Vajezatha Smith, a mother of three, has completed her most recent book "We're Not Sleepy, Mom!": a fantastic tale about three kids who try to fight off their sleep during bedtime. Although, no matter how hard they try to keep themselves awake, they eventually fall into a deep sleep.

Smith shares, "We're Not Sleepy, Mom! is about three kids that don't want to go to bed. All they want to do is play.

"So Mom tells them to count sheep.

"This book was inspired by the author's grandchildren, who do not like to go to sleep when they are told to go to bed."

Published by Fulton Books, Vajezatha Smith's illustrated storybook is a great read for kids at any time of day. It is also a good read for parents who share the same experience in getting their little children to go to sleep.

Full of colorful pages, this brings a vibrant experience to kids of all ages.

Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase "We're Not Sleepy, Mom!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: