Author William R. Young's New Book 'Joshua and the Dragon' is an Endearing Children's Tale That Shows How Light and Truth Overpower Darkness and Lies

William R. Young, a retired nurse and decorated veteran, has completed his new book "Joshua and the Dragon": a delightful children's tale.

The villagers work hard each and every year to produce supple crops that will yield a plentiful harvest. Their evil king takes much of their harvest each year, using his dragon as a threat to them. When a drought slows crop production and the king still demands his share, the villagers are stuck deciding whether they will die of starvation or by a dragon.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William R. Young's new book teaches of bravery and courage and shows children, through an exciting story and vibrant illustrations, that truth and light will always win over lies and darkness.

Readers can purchase "Joshua and the Dragon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

