Jennifer Jennings Goolsby's New Book 'Jenny J's Travels Away' is an Educational Piece That Introduces Different Cultures to Young Readers

Fulton Books author, Jennifer Jennings Goolsby, a professional teacher, a loving wife and mother, has completed her most recent book "Jenny J's Travels Away": a captivating picture book filled with insightful adventures. Jenny's mom created a travel game to keep her kids busy while on the way to school. Each day the siblings will choose which country they'd like to visit and their mom will share about its culture and people. Today, they're off to Nepal! Tag along with Jenny as she visits the majestic Himalayan mountains through her imagination.

Goolsby shares, "Jenny's imagination whisks her away to the beautiful Himalayan mountains in the country of Nepal. With each turn on the steep, rocky path and each high bridge she crosses, Jenny encounters many adventures. She meets another young girl, who is traveling with her grandparents to provide wonderful gifts and other support to the local orphanage. As they hike up the mountain together, Jenny and her new friend learn about the Sherpa people and their culture. They eagerly soak in all that they learn about these wonderful people, from Mount Everest and teahouses, to prayer flags, languages, and daily life in the mountains. With a couple sips of tea and some peanut butter and Oreos, Jenny's imagination brings her back home."

Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Jennings Goolsby's book is an adorable tale that encourages young readers to play with their creativity and imagination.

Reading is indeed a fun and magical adventure.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Jenny J's Travels Away" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

