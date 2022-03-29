Author Christopher Maxie's New Book, 'The Walk of Worship', is a Spiritually Driven Work Meant to Provide a Roadmap to Worship for Christians

LANSING, Mich. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Christopher Maxie, a Pastor who founded Christ's Kingdom Builders, has completed his new book, "The Walk of Worship": a thought-provoking work on Christian worship.

Maxie shares, "The Walk of Worship is a fresh perspective on the Christian understanding of worship. For too long, the worship of God and Christ has been segmented and has limited the church to its detriment. In his thought-provoking book, Pastor Maxie reviews Christian thoughts on worship, then invites readers to expand their understanding of worship. Beginning with what current views on worship are, then pushing the paradigm to a new level, Pastor Maxie brings the reader into the revelation that the Lord shared with him over the course of his Christian journey. What began as a walk home from Bible study on a winter night, has turned into an outpouring of revelation from God that must be shared with the masses. Using passages of scripture, Pastor Maxie shares revelation and insight into the mind of God as it relates to worship. Using both Old and New Testaments references, Pastor Maxie gives a vivid picture of worship that will challenge everyone to seek a deep worship of Christ. This easy-to-read book is a great tool for people at all faith levels. Prepare to open your heart and receive a new understanding of worship that will draw you closer to the Lord than you have ever been before."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Maxie's new book pairs his own personal experience with passages from Biblical scriptures to deliver a review on the ins and outs of Christian worship.

Readers can purchase "The Walk of Worship" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

