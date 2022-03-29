Author John J. Cobb's New Book, 'Lord, When?' is a Faith-Based Read Discussing the Impending Second Coming of Jesus

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - March 29, 2022 - (

John J. Cobb, an ordained minister and proud family patriarch, has completed his new book, "Lord, When?": a biblical perspective of the second coming of Christ.

Cobb shares, "Lord, When? looks at the Second Coming from a Scriptural point of view, while examining the questions, objections, and various views of the Tribulation period and the Rapture of the Church. As the world draws closer to the Second Coming of our Lord, it is more important than ever that all Christians understand what the Bible says about this crucial doctrine. Our greatest hope lies not in theories of inferences but in undeniable facts left by our Lord in His holy word…"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John J. Cobb's new book offers a deeper look at the second coming using his own many decades of research and work to drive him.

