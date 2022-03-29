Author Louis S.Shuntich's New Book, 'Seeds of the Pasha', is a Captivating Historical Fiction Expertly Woven With Elements of Romance and Mystery

Louis S.Shuntich, a talented author, has completed his new book, "Seeds of the Pasha": a captivating mystery novel.
Shuntich shares, "This book is a mystery novel with elements of historical fiction and romance. It begins before World War II with an independently wealthy school teacher providing educational and cultural opportunities to an exceptional young man from a modest background who, during his travels, meets a Jewish family in Vienna. His relationship with that family, while interrupted by World War II and the Holocaust, goes on for three generations and leads to the establishment of a foundation that promotes freedom, education, and democracy worldwide. The foundation is funded by the intergenerational team of both families proving the innocence of wealthy individuals who are charged with serious crimes and are willing to pay handsomely for their freedom. The resulting detective work is brilliant with exciting twists and surprises. Further, in the process of surviving the war and solving the cases the team members find themselves in situations that are more telling tests of their own character than the character of those they challenge and serve."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louis S.Shuntich's new book brings readers on an extraordinary journey of a fight for freedom and survival during a pivotal point in history.
Readers can purchase "Seeds of the Pasha" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
