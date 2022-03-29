Karen Ketcham's Book, 'Standing Bear's Bright Angel' is an Intriguing Tale of the War That Ensued When the White Men Invaded the Homes of Plains Indians

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Karen Ketcham, a proud wife and Sunday school teacher, has completed her new book, "Standing Bear's Bright Angel": an engaging tale of the small community of Little Blue whose people have had their lives forever changed.

Ketcham shares, "On a hot Sunday in August, the entire community of Little Blue, Nebraska, changed forever. Groups of Cheyenne, Sioux, and Arapaho Indians attacked and destroyed nearly every home and stagecoach station in Little Blue. People were murdered or taken, homes burned. Rebecca Walker made sure her little brothers were safely hidden away but had no time to hide herself. Taken captive and sold to the Sioux, she wondered if she would ever be reunited with her loving, grieving family.

"With the relentless invasion of the white man, the Plains Indians found themselves at war, not only with them but with each other as they all struggled to survive. The Pawnee were angry as they were attacked yet again by the Sioux, and the food they worked for was stolen. The hunters decided to take back meat that was rightfully theirs.

"As they stormed the Sioux village, they expected bloodshed but not the presence of a striking young white woman. Standing Bear, a young Pawnee brave, felt shocked when he looked at her, thinking at first that she was a ghost. Little did he know that his impulsive decision to take her with them would profoundly impact his life and the lives of not only his people but of hers and so many others along their journey."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Ketcham's new book follows a young woman who falls captive to the Plains Indians, changing the course of their journey.

Readers can purchase "Standing Bear's Bright Angel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: