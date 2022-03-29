Author Sandra Falstreau's New Book, 'God's Promises in Isaiah' is a Faith Based Reflective Piece on the Details Provided in the Book of Isaiah

KENNESAW, Ga. - March 29, 2022 - (

Sandra Falstreau, a faith-based author, has completed her new book, "God's Promises in Isaiah": a faith-based analysis of the truths within the Book of Isaiah.

Falstreau shares, "Please let me tell you why I included these verses from Isaiah.

These verses were a real eye opener to me.

It is a graphic description of what Christ went through for me.

Read the whole thing, but if you dare, read verses 4 through 6, perhaps you will get the idea that the story we hear at Easter time, about Christ giving up his life for us, relates to this story in Isaiah. (ISAIAH 53:1-12 NLT).

It may also answer your question about 'if you are an answer to prayer?' How much did the Suffering Servant give up for us? "

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandra Falstreau's new book seeks to answer some pressing questions that believers of Christ may have pertaining to their own calling to serve.

Readers can purchase "God's Promises in Isaiah" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

