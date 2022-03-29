J.W. Wallace's New Book 'The Adventures of J.W. Santee' is an Endearing Tale of a Military Veteran Who Gets Entangled in a Whirlwind Romance

Fulton Books author J.W. Wallace, an automotive engineering graduate, has completed his most recent book "The Adventures Of J.W. Santee": an exciting and satisfying romance between a veteran and an enticing redhead woman. The story begins with J.W. Santee coming out of the auto parts store on a gloomy day. Who would have thought that those gray skies would take him to Miss Ginny, a redhead woman who was just trying to catch her little dog?
"J.W. Santee lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He's ex-military with a wide array of skills: firearms, hand-to-hand combat, tracking, and mechanical skills. He has a degree in automotive engineering and thinks his life is just great until he meets the beautiful redhead Miss Ginny, who turns his world upside down. He starts a romance he never saw coming, with gunfights, car chases, fights, and intrigue. He slowly slips into her world and new dangers he finds there, with all the local landmarks and people of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and his dog, Rocky."
Published by Fulton Books, J.W. Wallace's book is an entertaining read that portrays the development of a romance like no other. Will their love stand against all odds?
Witness the blossoming love between J.W. and Miss Ginny and the troubles they had encountered along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this page-turning work can purchase "The Adventures Of J.W. Santee" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
