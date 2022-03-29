Author Dan Smith's New Book, 'From Jesus's Heart to Your Heart' is a Heartwarming Collection of Stories That Provide Relatable Experiences Rooted in Faith

HOLIDAY, Fla. - March 29, 2022 - (

Dan Smith, a pastor and police chaplain, has completed his new book, "From Jesus's Heart to Your Heart": a heartwarming collection of short stories.

Smith shares, "This book has some wonderful and very unusual stories of faith, love, kindness, patience, humor, and character-building stories. You will read stories in this book that you will never find in any other book. These stories will relate to you and will help you to grow spiritually and will help to build your faith and character. This book is sure to touch your heart as you read the stories that flow from the love of Jesus' heart into your heart. You will really be blessed from reading this book."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Smith's new book provides relatable experiences for those seeking a connection in love with Jesus Christ.

Readers can purchase "From Jesus's Heart to Your Heart" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

