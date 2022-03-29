Dr. Aaron Stinson's New Book 'The Invisible Suitcase' is a Practical Handbook Meant to Guide Teachers in the New Age of Education

Fulton Books author Aaron Stinson, an experienced educator, has completed his most recent book "The Invisible Suitcase": a convenient opus created for both novice and veteran teachers. This work is born from the author's constant research on how the digital world collides with the student's education and classroom experience. Here, he presents pragmatic solutions and ideas that may aid teachers in their work as they communicate with the students of today's generation.
Stinson shares, "Students live in an online world that centers around likes and views. They exit these platforms and reenter the non-digital world, but as they pause their digital lives, they also leave large digital footprints that never go away. These footprints follow students like a dark shadow. They cram this shadow of the online world into their invisible suitcases pushed tightly against the problems they encounter in the non-digital world and leave for school. Every day, these students walk into classrooms around the world, tuck their suitcases under their desks, and wait for class to begin. So the challenge begins for teachers who stand ready to teach and lead their students, working to not only overcome the distracting shadows that are creeping out of the suitcases and into the room but also search for a way to build trust, engage students, and help students realize their potential."
Published by Fulton Books, Aaron Stinson's book is a satisfying read that provides teachers a better understanding of the current world of education. The author is determined to equip his co-educators with significant strategies to sharpen their professional skills.
This is definitely a fulfilling reading experience.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase "The Invisible Suitcase" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
