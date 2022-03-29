Author MaeMae's New Book, 'The Journey of the Little Girl With the Half Pair of Shoes' is a Heart-Wrenching Tale of 2 Little Girls Who Share Their Only Pair of Shoes

NEW YORK - March 29, 2022 - (

)

MaeMae, a public school educator and special education teacher, has completed her new book, "The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes": a moving tale of two little girls growing up with one pair of shoes to share.

MaeMae shares, "One pair of shoes, two children. Who goes to school, who does not? This book chronicles the journey of a very young girl sharing a single pair of shoes with her sister and having to alternate between days to go to school, hence the concept of "a half pair of shoes." This moving tale draws the reader into the depth and soul of the narrator and engenders empathy for her pain of poverty and abuse."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, MaeMae's new book provides a heart-wrenching perspective of what it could be like for kids who grow up in poverty.

Readers can purchase "The Journey of the Little Girl with The Half Pair of Shoes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

