Author Kelly Simmons' New Book, 'Miss P Goes to Church', is a Spiritual Children's Tale That Shows Church is a Place for Everyone

Kelly Simmons, a proud wife and mother and author of the Foster Failure series, has completed her new book, "Miss P Goes to Church": a faith-based children's book.

Simmons shares, "Miss P is very excited about going to church. Her sister, Bella, decides to go with her. They meet up with several friends on the way and invite them all. They each ask if it is okay because they all look very different from them. "Of course," they say. When they arrive at the church, they are devastated. Learn what lesson she teaches her friends."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kelly Simmons' new book pairs vibrant illustrations with relatable characters to show children that Church is a community where all are accepted.

Readers can purchase "Miss P Goes to Church" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

