Author Vincent Lature Rudolph's New Book, 'God's Breath' is a Tale of Jakari Who Learns to Use the Strength God Gave Him at Creation, to Face His Day-to-Day Hardships

Vincent Lature Rudolph, a proud father, grandfather and US Army Veteran, has completed his first book, "God's Breath": a faith-based tale following Jakari as he seeks to understand why good people do bad things.
Vincent shares, "God's Breath is a tale of Jakari's choice when looking different becomes a problem. Another way of looking at each of us is offered, and a question presented. How do we treat the most precious thing we come in contact with every day?"
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vincent Lature Rudolph's new book offers a different perspective that allows readers and believers of Christ to understand that how we treat the most precious gift each of us has been given is the most important thing in our days.
Readers can purchase "God's Breath" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
