Jim Haney's New Book 'Fake Justice' is a Pondering Account That Perfectly Depicts the Sad Reality of Today's World

Fulton Books author Jim Haney, a disciplined and grounded Southern Black male raised in Mississippi, has completed his most recent book "Fake Justice": a contemplative read that recounts the humble beginnings, trials, and tribulations of an African American man. Jim Haney is a victim of a system where every single thing is based on race. He reveals the struggles of a person in constant discrimination in this honest testimony.
Haney shares, "Fake Justice is a true story of life in Greenville, Mississippi. My hopes and dreams were to become a firefighter after graduating from high school in1970. I quickly found out that there were no Blacks on the department and was denied the chance to apply. Years later, in 1985, I applied, and my dream came true. I worked hard and slowly moved up in rank. When promoted to lieutenant, a White shift commander assaulted me and made it his mission to end my career. The fake policies and fake lawyers helped me come up with the title Fake Justice."
Published by Fulton Books, Jim Haney's book is a thought-provoking read helmed from the author's life experience. The situations he was once in showed him the reality that in this world, justice is not for everyone.
May this read enlighten people's minds.
Readers who wish to experience this courageous work can purchase "Fake Justice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.
